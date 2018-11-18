Zacks: Brokerages Expect Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.44 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post sales of $103.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.48 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $97.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $417.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.13 million to $421.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $421.89 million, with estimates ranging from $410.30 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $105.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,888,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,599,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,378,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,022,000 after buying an additional 347,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,044,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,901,000 after buying an additional 1,308,819 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 22.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,141,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after buying an additional 956,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 32.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,864,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,602,000 after buying an additional 954,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. 1,158,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,304. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.