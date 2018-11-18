Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Charah Solutions (CHRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 66,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It is involved in the development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management activities, including clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

