Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Party City Holdco (PRTY) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Party City Holdco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays raised Party City Holdco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

NYSE PRTY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $11.49. 2,169,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.77 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $494,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,900 shares of company stock worth $1,049,813. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 300.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1,963.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

