Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sierra Metals (SMTS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMTS. Noble Financial set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.52. 3,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,655. Sierra Metals has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sierra Metals stock. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems owned 0.08% of Sierra Metals worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

