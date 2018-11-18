Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Sell

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.12.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,892,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 118,958 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 818,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 154,310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,244,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 56,162 shares during the period.

