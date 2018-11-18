Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Water Works (AWK) to Hold

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, shares of American Water Works have outperformed its industry. American Water Works continues to add customers and expand its market reach through acquisitions and organic growth. The planned capital expenditure for 2018-2022 time period to improve its water and wastewater systems will enable the company to provide efficient services to its expanding customer base. New rates are boosting the top line of the company. However, the company is subject to stringent regulations, fluctuating weather patterns and risk of accidents due to old and soiled pipelines. High debt level of the company amid the rising interest environment is a headwind.”

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $76.04 and a twelve month high of $93.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,437. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 94,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 331,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 93,180 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 305,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 281,575 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 52,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Water Works (AWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.