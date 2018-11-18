Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $39.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $506,297.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,278 shares in the company, valued at $431,270.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,968,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,901,000 after buying an additional 360,298 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 487,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 656,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.