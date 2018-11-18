Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fang (SFUN)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Fang (NYSE:SFUN) in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $2.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fang Holdings continues to come up with customized marketing and promotional packages to meet the varying requirements of customers. Remarkable improvement in operational metrics implies that the company is growing internally and this should boost its overall growth. Rising demand for database and research services and increasing number of paying subscribers act as other growth catalysts. Despite such positives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Stiff competition, stringent government regulations and tightening policies of the Chinese market act as a major hindrance to Fang Holding’s business. It’s top-line growth gets affected by seasonality in China’s real estate sector.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SFUN. TheStreet cut Fang from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fang from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fang from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.37.

SFUN opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Fang has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $775.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Fang had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fang will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fang during the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fang during the second quarter worth $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fang during the second quarter worth $128,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Fang during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Fang during the second quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

