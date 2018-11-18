Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2018 results benefited from revenue growth and lower credit cost. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities, driven by a strong capital position, higher interest rates, consistent growth in loans and deposits, and efforts to improve fee income. Further, its global expansion strategy will support profitability. However, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for SVB Financial. Also, mounting operating costs will hamper bottom-line growth to some extent. Notably, management expects expenses to increase in 2018.”

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $347.00.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $240.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $211.91 and a 1-year high of $333.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,421.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 272,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

