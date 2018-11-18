Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Westlake Chemical (WLK)

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Westlake Chemical have been going down of late. The company faces headwind from raw material cost inflation which may affect its margins. Its operations are exposed to planned turnarounds and unplanned outages. The company’s high balance sheet leverage is also a matter of concern. Westlake Chemical has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past six months.”

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. Cowen cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.76.

WLK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. The company had a trading volume of 652,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $2,938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $154,018,000 after acquiring an additional 308,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,270,000. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.