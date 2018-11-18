Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Strong Sell Rating for NuVasive (NUVA)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their strong sell rating on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “NuVasive’s third-quarter revenue exceeded the consensus mark. However, earnings fell short of the mark. Operating profit contracted significantly on escalating costs and expenses. Full-year outlook also seems disappointing which fails to indicate any sign of rebound in the near term. Headwinds like pricing pressure, reimbursement issues and competitive landscape are the major downsides. Notably, in the quarter under review, pricing pressure remained stable at a negative 2%, below the industry average. NuVasive has underperformed its industry over the past three months. On a positive note, NuVasive delivered balanced growth in both of its business wings. Also, a solid show by the international business buoys optimism. The company expects to see strong demand for new products and positive surgeon conversion efforts. Moreover, contributions from the company’s the recently-completed consolidation of SafePassage was significant.”

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NUVA. BidaskClub downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.47.

Shares of NUVA opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). NuVasive had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NuVasive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,913 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NuVasive by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700,970 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 148,869 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 395,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $12,748,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.