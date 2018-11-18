Zacks Investment Research Reiterates Hold Rating for Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Verisk reported mixed third-quarter 2018 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues lagged the same. The company continues to benefit from higher organic revenue growth. Acquisitions act as a growth catalyst. We also appreciate the company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics decision by using advanced technologies to collect and interpret different types of data sets. Such a deep technical prowess for analytics and Big Data provides it an edge over its competitors. The company continues to reward its shareholders through share repurchases. Shares of Verisk outperformed its industry in the past year. Despite such positives, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks, customer consolidation, fluctuations in the U.S. insurance industry, pricing pressure and lower acceptance of its services. Its European operations and businesses remain vulnerable to the outcome of Brexit. High debt is a major conern.”

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.17.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $123.83. 1,066,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $90.60 and a one year high of $124.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $2,276,036.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,998,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $362,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,981 shares of company stock valued at $36,189,447. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,150,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,290,000 after acquiring an additional 987,698 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,222,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,539,000 after acquiring an additional 223,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,361,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,803,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 134,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.