Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Woodward’s strategic plan to become a systems integrator has increased contract flow substantially, enabling it to capture a larger market share in the wide-body commercial aircraft field. The company’s defense activity continues to be robust considering the fact that countries around the globe are favoring more expenditure on defense. Its commercial after-market remains strong, buoyed by initial provisioning on new programs, higher utilization and favorable fleet dynamics. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months on an average. However, Woodward is witnessing demand-related challenges in the industrial gas and turbine market due to higher penetration and greater energy efficiency of renewables. It faces intense competition from a number of major players in the United States and abroad. Changes in competitive conditions like introduction of new channels of distribution could hamper Woodward’s revenue stream.”

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.86.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 268,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.01 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $483,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,708.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,352,646.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $1,191,254. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $283,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

