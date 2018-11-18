Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colony Capital (CLNY) to Buy

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

Colony Capital stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $674.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,946,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after buying an additional 646,789 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,674,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 205,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 87,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

