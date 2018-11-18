Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NiSource (NI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past month, shares of NiSource have outperformed its industry. The company’s third-quarter earnings beat expectations and also improved on a year-over-year basis. The company reaffirmed capital investment guidance for 2018 and expects to invest nearly $1.6-$1.8 billion annually in utility infrastructure over the next two years. The company projects long-term infrastructure investments worth $30 billion and continues to expand customer base. The company is also working actively to reduce its carbon footprint by bringing down coal usage. NiSource has made considerable progress on regulatory initiatives across different states it operates in. Despite investing in upgrade programs, the company faces the risk of disruption in operation from its ageing infrastructure. Debt level is another concern amid rising interest rates.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NI. Guggenheim lowered NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a $26.15 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $27.00 price objective on NiSource and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.27.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $62,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,360.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 114.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 286.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

