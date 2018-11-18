Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (PHI) to “Hold”

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PLDT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of PLDT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PLDT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE:PHI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. 84,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PLDT by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company's Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, mobile applications and digital platforms development, mobile payment, solutions and systems integration, satellite communications, and satellite information and messaging services.

