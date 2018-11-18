Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Regional Management (RM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regional Management Corp. is a diversified specialty consumer finance company engaged in providing loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. It offers Small Installment Loans, Large Installment Loans, Automobile Purchase Loans, Furniture and Appliance Purchase Loans and Insurance Products. The Company has operations primarily in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama. Regional Management Corp. is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RM. ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.21, a current ratio of 44.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a market capitalization of $331.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Regional Management had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $77.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 19.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 54.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

