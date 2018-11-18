Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to Hold

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

SUNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.56. Solar Senior Capital has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 113,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

