Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Copart, Inc. (CPRT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 88.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $117,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2,739.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Gabelli raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of CPRT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/18/zeke-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-new-position-in-copart-inc-cprt.html.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.