Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,965 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in eBay by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 95,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in eBay by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 128,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 744,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after buying an additional 65,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 26,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $919,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. eBay’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

