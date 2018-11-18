Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Takes $425,000 Position in MTS Systems Co. (MTSC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,777,000 after purchasing an additional 185,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after purchasing an additional 115,271 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 455,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,964,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 602.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MTS Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price objective on MTS Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

MTS Systems stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems for durability testing; vehicle performance test systems; vehicle dynamics simulators; electrical motors and energy recovery systems; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

