ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.85. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 77.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 32,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares during the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.