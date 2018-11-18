ZIX (ZIXI) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

ZIXI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised ZIX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.54 million, a PE ratio of 65.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ZIX by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

