$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $185.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 235,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

