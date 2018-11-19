-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.45. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $2.84. The company had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 58.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 target price on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 376.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.09% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,329. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.15. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

