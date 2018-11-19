$0.15 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.21. Clean Harbors posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $843.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on Clean Harbors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider David M. Parry sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $314,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Kraus sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $76,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,907 shares of company stock worth $4,370,593 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $44.74 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.