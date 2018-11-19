-$0.18 EPS Expected for Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Industries International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

NYSE SUP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,663. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Donald J. Stebbins purchased 31,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $249,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.57 per share, for a total transaction of $158,591.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,183 shares of company stock worth $769,125. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after buying an additional 208,506 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 55.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 259,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 343.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 77,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

