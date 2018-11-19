$0.29 EPS Expected for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Cannonball Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider George A. Barrios sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $4,811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,661.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Speed sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $352,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $8,096,170. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,788,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,486,000 after purchasing an additional 172,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,318,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,855,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,144,000 after purchasing an additional 776,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 551,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.82. 1,380,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,812. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.11 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

