$0.49 EPS Expected for Power Integrations Inc (POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Power Integrations posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Power Integrations.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.95 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.96. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $82.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $457,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $404,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $1,076,561. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,510,000 after acquiring an additional 183,418 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,929,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,719,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,671,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.