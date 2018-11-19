$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for German American Bancorp., Inc. (GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. German American Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp. will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp..

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GABC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. German American Bancorp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris A. Ramsey acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.83 per share, with a total value of $26,323.41. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,420.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $358,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 55.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 85.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of German American Bancorp. stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.14. 16,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,901. German American Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. German American Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

German American Bancorp. Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

