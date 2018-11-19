$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.68. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.12.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,435,000 after purchasing an additional 445,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,921,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 45.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.81. 25,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,449. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

