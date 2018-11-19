$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransUnion (TRU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $603.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.92 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities cut TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NYSE TRU traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $53.11 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,676,139.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $105,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,115.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.