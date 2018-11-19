$12.93 Million in Sales Expected for County Bancorp Inc (ICBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce sales of $12.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.29 million and the lowest is $12.70 million. County Bancorp reported sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year sales of $50.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.99 million to $51.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $53.32 million, with estimates ranging from $51.54 million to $55.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of ICBK stock remained flat at $$20.79 during trading hours on Friday. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,421. County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

In other County Bancorp news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 395,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,837.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.