12,200 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 236,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $59.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $67.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 30,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $1,934,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $573,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,600 shares of company stock worth $9,879,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “12,200 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/12200-shares-in-dave-busters-entertainment-inc-play-purchased-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.