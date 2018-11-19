13,286 Shares in CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,286 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vivie Lee sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $59,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on CommVault Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CommVault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shares of CVLT opened at $58.44 on Monday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 254.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

