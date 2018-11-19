14,237 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 103.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 146.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $358,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $180,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,928 shares of company stock valued at $15,499,426. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Boston Scientific to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boston Scientific to $36.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Boston Scientific to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/14237-shares-in-boston-scientific-co-bsx-acquired-by-national-asset-management-inc.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.