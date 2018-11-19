1,653 Shares in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Purchased by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 5,593.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.14.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.35. 1,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,998. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.76.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

