16,650 Shares in Chemours Co (CC) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth $2,124,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth $258,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Chemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Chemours by 5.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chemours from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

