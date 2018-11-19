180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,439 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 38,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $3,576,655.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 231,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,609,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $50,004.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,352 shares of company stock valued at $44,961,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

PG opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

WARNING: “180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,439 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/180-wealth-advisors-llc-sells-10439-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.