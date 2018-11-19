1,807 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Purchased by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,050,617 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $688,443,000 after buying an additional 1,199,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,202,493 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,468,000 after buying an additional 1,139,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 357.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,278,000 after buying an additional 879,411 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,144,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,646,000 after buying an additional 807,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,502,000 after buying an additional 593,620 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,500,779.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.36, for a total transaction of $377,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,235 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 22.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/19/1807-shares-in-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx-purchased-by-opera-trading-capital.html.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.