$195.18 Million in Sales Expected for ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will report sales of $195.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ABIOMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.93 million and the lowest is $192.10 million. ABIOMED posted sales of $154.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ABIOMED will report full year sales of $770.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $767.00 million to $774.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $978.67 million, with estimates ranging from $954.80 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ABIOMED.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. ABIOMED had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $181.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.78.

ABMD traded down $19.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.83. The company had a trading volume of 951,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $186.72 and a twelve month high of $459.75.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,034,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in ABIOMED by 179.7% during the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 64,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

