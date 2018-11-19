$2.04 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) This Quarter

Nov 19th, 2018

Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce earnings per share of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In related news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2,916.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.99. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,916. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $77.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

