20,500 Shares in CA, Inc. (CA) Acquired by CQS Cayman LP

CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CA in the second quarter worth about $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CA in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in CA in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 53.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CA. BidaskClub downgraded CA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.52.

CA stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. CA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

About CA

CA, Inc, doing business as CA technologies, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

