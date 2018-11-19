2,250 Shares in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 73,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $6,028,563.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,638.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total transaction of $110,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,242.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,446,829. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $73.45 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

