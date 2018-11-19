2,270 Shares in Prudential Public Limited (PUK) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Public Limited has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $55.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

