2,409 Shares in LTC Properties Inc (LTC) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,590,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,688,000 after acquiring an additional 420,671 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 199,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 86.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

