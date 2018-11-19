2U (TWOU) and Xunlei (XNET) Head to Head Comparison

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 2U and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U -11.13% -7.51% -6.19% Xunlei -1.10% -1.38% -1.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 2U and Xunlei’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U $286.75 million 10.75 -$29.42 million ($0.54) -99.43 Xunlei $200.58 million 1.85 -$37.82 million N/A N/A

2U has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei.

Volatility & Risk

2U has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 2U and Xunlei, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U 0 2 11 0 2.85 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

2U presently has a consensus price target of $81.92, suggesting a potential upside of 52.59%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Xunlei.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Xunlei shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of 2U shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

2U beats Xunlei on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content on their mobile devices; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games online game Website and purchase licenses; live video and online advertising services; and other Internet value-added services. As of December 2017, its platform had approximately 145 million monthly unique visitors. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

