$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (APTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.51 billion and the highest is $3.59 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $14.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.01 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $112.00 price target on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

Aptiv stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,103. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Suver sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $111,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $71,602,000. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 51.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,640,000 after buying an additional 765,193 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 449.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 893,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,908,000 after buying an additional 731,302 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after buying an additional 638,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

