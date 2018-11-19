$3.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $13.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.40 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.04. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $154.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $140.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

In other news, VP Jocelyn Belisle sold 1,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $164,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $918,253.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 100,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 664,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 613,177 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 45,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $126.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,529. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $176.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

