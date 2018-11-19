$31.98 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post $31.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.33 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $124.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.81 million to $132.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $137.18 million, with estimates ranging from $126.09 million to $167.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. B. Riley started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

DLNG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.07. 427,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,861. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.